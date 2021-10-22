Brickworld Milwaukee at Wisconsin State Fair Pavilion
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - If you or someone you know is a fan of LEGO, this is definitely for you! Brian is at the Wisconsin State Fair Products Pavilion with a preview of this weekend's Brickworld Milwaukee.
Great Ball Contraption at Brickworld
This weekend the entire family can enjoy an afternoon of fun with more than 32,000 square feet of spectacular creations all built from LEGO bricks by local LEGO enthusiasts.
LEGO Black Light Garden
A Journey Through the Challenges at Brickworld
Attention fans of Lego Masters, this weekend six of the contestants from Season 2 will be showing off their original creations right here in Milwaukee.
Play Brick or Graffiti Wall Brickworld Milwaukee
Maria and Philip from Season 2 of Lego Masters on FOX
Tim Kaebisch built a LEGO® minifig-scale replica of Miller Park, fully motorized with retracting roof
Brickworld at the Wisconsin State Fair Grounds
