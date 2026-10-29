The Brief The Milwaukee Brewers won the first World Series in franchise history Wednesday. Gov. Tony Evers proclaimed Friday as Brewers "Won Our Way" Day. FOX6 News is live on FOX LOCAL all day with the latest from the team and fans.



Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has proclaimed Friday as Brewers "Won Our Way" Day as the state celebrates the Milwaukee Brewers' first World Series title.

Official statements

What they're saying:

Gov. Tony Evers:

"It’s a great day to be a Brewers fan and a great day to be a Wisconsinite – to say we’re jazzed as hell about the Milwaukee Brewers winning their first-ever World Series Championship title is an understatement. What a series, and what a team. From the smallest market, the Brewers have secured their place in the halls of history as World Champions, and I want to congratulate the team, Pat Murphy, and his coaching staff, who showed relentless determination in securing this monumental achievement.

"As a lifelong Brewers fan, like so many across our state, I have waited for this day for a long time, and I am damn excited and proud to be proclaiming tomorrow, Brewers ‘Won Our Way’ Day in Wisconsin to celebrate our World Champion Milwaukee Brewers. For Ueck, for Milwaukee, and for Wisconsin, Go Brewers!"

Milwaukee Common Council commemorates Brewers World Series

Milwaukee Common Council:

"For the first time in franchise history, the Milwaukee Brewers are World Series champions!

"This historic achievement reflects the talent, determination, and teamwork of the players, coaches, and entire Brewers organization, capturing the pride, resilience, and spirit of Milwaukee in the process. This "small market" team never quit and always punched above its weight, even in the face of adversity.

"This remarkable season, which included a franchise record and league-leading 103 wins, is being felt across generations of fans, throughout neighborhoods, and rippling across the state. An entire community united around one moment to celebrate a truly special outcome is a memory fans young and old will never forget.

"We will keep celebrating today, tomorrow during the championship parade, and hold on to this feeling forever. The team and city have earned it. We won, and we won our way, capturing the attention and imaginations of baseball fans everywhere.

"Congratulations, Brewers! Thanks for bringing the title home."

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson:

Johnson joined FOX6 NOW to commemorate the win. Watch his interview below.

Brewers World Series coverage

Dig deeper:

FOX6 News has shared stories throughout the Milwaukee Brewers' postseason run. Follow the links below to read and watch more coverage of the Crew, and find complete coverage of the team here or on our YouTube channel.