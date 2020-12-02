Expand / Collapse search

Brewers trade former All-Star Knebel, make several roster moves

By FOX6 News Digital Team and Jorge Reyna Jr.
Published 
Milwaukee Brewers
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday, Dec. 2 announced several roster decisions as the 2020-21 MLB offseason got underway.

Notably, the team tendered contract offers to All-Star pitchers Josh Hader and Brandon Woodruff.

Hader is a two-time All-Star (2018, 2019) and two-time Trevor Hoffman National League Reliever of the Year award winner. Woodruff was an All-Star in 2019.

Additionally, the Crew resigned shortstop Orlando Arcia, first baseman Daniel Vogelbach and catchers Omar Narvaez and Manny Pina -- all to one-year contracts avoiding salary arbitration.

In five MLB seasons, all with the Brewers, Arcia has appeared in 528 games and has a career .244 batting average. Pina, who joined the team in 2016, has appeared in 329 games and has a .257 batting average with Milwaukee.

Acquired in a trade the previous offseason, Narvaez hit just .176 in 126 plate appearances for the Crew in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. Vogelbach, a mid-season 2020 acquisition, posted a .328 patting average in 67 plate appearance.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

The team also announced that relief pitcher Corey Knebel, a 2017 National League All-Star, has been traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers for a player to be named later or cash.

Knebel missed the entire 2019 MLB season due to injury and pitched in15 games during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. In his career with Milwaukee, he posted a 3.20 ERA, 37 saves and 325 strikeouts over 227.2 innings pitched.

The Brewers opted to non-tender contracts to outfielder Ben Gamel, utility player Jace Peterson and pitcher Alex Claudio.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

AP source: Milwaukee Brewers agree to terms with C Luke Maile
slideshow

AP source: Milwaukee Brewers agree to terms with C Luke Maile

The Milwaukee Brewers have agreed to terms on a major league contract with Luke Maile.

Brewers promote Matt Arnold to senior VP and general manager
slideshow

Brewers promote Matt Arnold to senior VP and general manager

The Milwaukee Brewers announced on Thursday, Nov. 19 that the team promoted Matt Arnold to senior vice president and general manager.