Brewers trade former All-Star Knebel, make several roster moves

The Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday, Dec. 2 announced several roster decisions as the 2020-21 MLB offseason got underway.

Notably, the team tendered contract offers to All-Star pitchers Josh Hader and Brandon Woodruff.

Hader is a two-time All-Star (2018, 2019) and two-time Trevor Hoffman National League Reliever of the Year award winner. Woodruff was an All-Star in 2019.

Additionally, the Crew resigned shortstop Orlando Arcia, first baseman Daniel Vogelbach and catchers Omar Narvaez and Manny Pina -- all to one-year contracts avoiding salary arbitration.

In five MLB seasons, all with the Brewers, Arcia has appeared in 528 games and has a career .244 batting average. Pina, who joined the team in 2016, has appeared in 329 games and has a .257 batting average with Milwaukee.

Acquired in a trade the previous offseason, Narvaez hit just .176 in 126 plate appearances for the Crew in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. Vogelbach, a mid-season 2020 acquisition, posted a .328 patting average in 67 plate appearance.

The team also announced that relief pitcher Corey Knebel, a 2017 National League All-Star, has been traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers for a player to be named later or cash.

Knebel missed the entire 2019 MLB season due to injury and pitched in15 games during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. In his career with Milwaukee, he posted a 3.20 ERA, 37 saves and 325 strikeouts over 227.2 innings pitched.

The Brewers opted to non-tender contracts to outfielder Ben Gamel, utility player Jace Peterson and pitcher Alex Claudio.

