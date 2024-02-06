Brewers spring training gear packed up; headed for Maryvale, AZ

article

The Milwaukee Brewers team equipment truck was loaded on Tuesday morning, Feb. 6 at American Family Field.

The rig and all its gear will be headed to American Family Fields of Phoenix in Maryvale, Arizona. It is expected to arrive there on Saturday, Feb. 10.

Brewers officials say approximately 20,500 baseballs, 1,000 baseball bats, 200 batting helmets, 2,000 shirts, 250 batting gloves, 400 batting practice jerseys, 200 game jerseys, 300 baseball pants, 500 pairs of socks, 20 cases of bubble gum and 60 cases of sunflower seeds will be among the items packed.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Brewers pack equipment truck for spring training 2024

Pitchers and catchers are scheduled to report to Phoenix on Wednesday, Feb. 14.

Related article

The first full squad workout is slated for Tuesday, Feb. 20.

