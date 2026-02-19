Brewers spring training: Aurora pediatric patients head to Arizona

article

Three Wisconsin kids, each of whom face different health challenges, are headed to Milwaukee Brewers spring training.

What we know:

The Brewers and Aurora Health Care partner to send the pediatric patients and their families to Arizona in what has become an annual tradition – and a surprise for the kids.

Lucas Connor, an 11-year-old from Luxembourg, was diagnosed with lymphoblastic lymphoma two years ago. Doctors found a softball-sized mass in his chest, and after undergoing treatment, he is now cancer free and receives oral and infusion chemotherapy.

Andersen Kerls, a 13-year-old from Ixonia, was diagnosed with Crohn's disease last year. The disease has damaged his colon and impaired his growth, but he receives injection and carefully manages his diet to try to prevent flareups.

American Family Fields of Phoenix

Reece Walters, a 15-year-old Marinette, experienced an arteriovenous malformation that hemorrhaged in his brain last October. After emergency surgery and weeks in intensive care, he underwent a procedure earlier this month to treat the malformation's remaining impacts.

Aurora Health Care said each of this year's patients is a big baseball fan. On Thursday, the group headed from a special celebration at American Family Field to Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport.

What's next:

The group will spend three days in Phoenix meeting Brewers players, touring the American Family Fields of Phoenix complex and more. Lucas, Andersen and Reece will throw out the first pitch and put on their in-game, junior announcer hats for the team's spring training opener against the Cleveland Guardians on Saturday.