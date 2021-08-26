Baby squirrels rescued from Brewers' parking lot

article

Four baby red squirrels were rescued from an American Family Field parking lot, the Wildlife Rehabilitation Center at Wisconsin Humane Society (WHS) announced on its Facebook page Thursday, Aug. 26.

According to WHS, the animals were dehydrated and underweight upon arrival, but are "doing great" now. The largest of the baby squirrels just opened its eyes, which generally happens when the animals are 4 weeks old, the post said.

WHS reminds the public that squirrels require special care and should be brought to a local rehabilitation center if a baby is found in need – don't try to feed or house them. More information on what to do can be found at the WHS website.

