Brewers lose Wild Card opener, fans still have hope

The New York Mets beat the Milwaukee Brewers 8-4 in an NL Wild Card Series opener Tuesday in Milwaukee. Fans' faith will be tested again on Wednesday after the Tuesday loss.



They've played just one game and yet the Milwaukee Brewers' postseason might be over just as soon as it began.

They lost to the New York Mets 8-4 in the NL Wild Card Series opener on Tuesday, Oct. 1.

But in the parking lots around American Family Field, nothing brings a state together like beer, brats and baseball.

Take Randy Timmerman, for example. The priest from Portage missed last year's playoffs for a trip abroad.

"The best we could do was listen to it on Sirius, so we got up in the middle of the night, 2 o'clock, watched it and the Brewers lost," Timmerman said. "So, we said this year, we're gonna be here.'

They joined 40,000 others here to see the Brewers make their sixth trip to the postseason in the last seven years. Though half those trips have ended early in the Wild Card round.

"I think this team's special," said Andrew Riedle of West Allis. "They've faced a lot of adversity, and they're gonna [...] show the rest of the MLB what's up."

But fans’ faith will be tested again after the Tuesday loss.

"They're doing just fine. They're playing well together, and they got speed," Timmerman said. "They got youth. They got a great coach. It's always about that and just confidence, so we're wishing them the best."

Paul Kulig of Eau Claire agreed.

"It's been a great season, no matter what. I like this team," he said. "And ultimately, if we're really, 'undaunted,' we gotta win the next two."