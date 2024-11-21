Brewers' Kids Crew membership on sale, perfect for young baseball fans

article

It's the season of giving, and the Milwaukee Brewers are offering the perfect present for the young baseball fans in your life – a membership to the Kids Crew.

Fans ages 14 and under can join Kids Crew for $35, with benefits including an exclusive Brewers City Connect hoodie, Brewers drawstring bag, Brewers hat, Brewers City Connect Velcro wallet, Brewers lanyard with membership badge and six ticket vouchers valid for select Brewers 2025 regular season home games.

In addition, members will also have access to exclusive Kids Crew events, including:

Free tour of American Family Field.

Unique opportunity to enter the ballpark 30-minutes early (on select dates) to watch the Brewers and/or the opposing team take batting practice.

A Kids Crew Parade, where members take a lap around the American Family Field warning track prior to a designated Brewers game.

Early registration and $30 discount for Brewers Baseball Academy.

Kids Crew memberships purchased by Monday, Dec. 16 are guaranteed to ship in time for the holidays.

For complete information or to purchase a Kids Crew membership, click here or call 414-902-4000.