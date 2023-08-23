Brewers pitcher visits Walker's Point clinic, presents donation

article

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Julio Teheran visited a Walker's Point health clinic Tuesday, presenting a $2,500 donation.

Teheran visited Aurora Walker’s Point Community Clinic in conjunction with the Brewers' upcoming Cerveceros Night celebration of Latinx/Hispanic heritage. The largest free clinic in Wisconsin, Aurora said the Walker's Point clinic specializes in multilingual and culturally sensitive care.

"This is huge for us, as it will help us to continue to provide our patients access to health care in a culturally appropriate way," said Chris Casselman, the clinic's operations manager. "Meeting Julio was a treat. I was excited to show him the clinic because he’s one of us. We enjoy welcoming those from other places to our clinic every day."

The clinic sees patients who speak over 40 different languages each year, Aurora said, and more than 80% of patients are of Hispanic/Latinx heritage. The clinic has more than 50 physicians and staff, 90% of whom are multilingual.

In addition to presenting the donation, Teheran – a native of Cartagena, Colombia – visited with staff, signed autographs and handed out hats.