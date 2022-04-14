Brewers' home opener bigger than baseball for some fans

article

The Milwaukee Brewers' 2022 home opener was extra special for a number of fans Thursday – the first "normal" start to a season since 2019.

As it is, "normal" is open for interpretation.

It was a special day for one father and son. Red Fritch and his 11-year-old son, Keighan, have been going to a handful or so of Brewers game each year.

"This is my first home opener in about 20 years. And this guy right here, this guy right here, he gave me two tickets to come to the home opener because my son’s best friend throwing out the first pitch," Red Fritch said.

Kieghan's friend, Tucker Sparks, was among those injured in the Waukesha parade attack. Sparks threw out the game's first pitch to a standing ovation.

Tucker Sparks throws the ceremonial first pitch before the Brewers' 2022 home opener

Tucker's younger brother, Jackson, is not there; the 8-year-old baseball fan was among the six killed in the attack.

So being there and playing catch brought a whole new meaning to the simplest form of what is a complicated game. Such is life. It's the little things.

"I was excited. Was pumped up. It brings tears to my eyes," said Fritch.

Tucker Sparks and family at the Brewers' home opener

Outside American Family Field in a sea of tailgating fans was Trudi Marquardt.

"I had a bone marrow transplant 3 ½ years ago, and I am in remission," said Marquardt of Fond du Lac.

The home opener was Marquardt's first big outing in quite some time.

"I’m not wearing a mask for the first time and how long. I have a Brewer mask of course, but it just – it really feels like, oh, this is it. We’ve made it on to summer, on to spring baseball," she said.

Marquardt was one of many celebrating the first full fan home opener since 2019.

Trudi Marquardt

In 2020, the home opener came in July before an empty stadium amid the COVID-19 pandemic. An outbreak of cases among the St. Louis Cardinals delayed that, too. Last year, the team had limited fan capacity for the home opener – then "Re-Opening Day" in June to full fan capacity.

"Last year they didn’t have tailgating for ‘opening day’ either, so it’s been a lot of fun just being able to do this again," said Amy Walkowski.

"Being around everyone it, like, feels good," Alyssa Schultz said.

The MLB lockout pushed back the start to this season. Either way, spring is in the air and baseball is back – fans happy to be there.