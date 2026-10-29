Brewers fans wait in massive lines for World Series merch

The Brief Fans waited in long lines across Brookfield for Brewers World Series Champions merchandise. Rally House and Dick's Sporting Goods saw checkout wait times reach up to an hour and 20 minutes. Fresh shipments of hats, hoodies and decals kept arriving as shoppers returned multiple times.



Fans waited generations for the Brewers to be World Series champs – so a few hours in the checkout lane was nothing!

What we know:

Workers at the Rally House opened the store immediately after the Brewers' World Series win. About a dozen people were waiting in line to be the first to get their hands on World Series championship T-shirts.

The store reopened again early Thursday morning, Oct. 29.

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Fans waited for 45 minutes at the checkout, and over at Dick’s Sporting Goods, the line stretched around the store. The wait at one point was an hour and 20 minutes.

Brewers fans buy World Series merchandise at Rally House

What they're saying:

"The reason I came down here to get this – I’m going to Vegas tomorrow, and I’m going to wear this when I get there!" said Mike Egan from West Allis.

"Just a zoo," said Oconomowoc resident Rick Nottling. "The tables are right down the center when you first come in. You’ve got to dig for what you want. They’re very helpful. Checkout line starts on one side of the store all around to the back."

FOX6 News saw some fans going back into the store Thursday morning as new merchandise came in. Most were leaving with several bags of gear.

Portions of this article were formatted using A.I. FOX6’s Bret Lemoine and an editor reviewed it for accuracy and tone prior to publishing.