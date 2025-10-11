NLDS playoffs: Brewers host Cubs for Game 5 at American Family Field

The Brief The Brewers are back in Milwaukee for a must-win Game 5 against the Chicago Cubs. First pitch is at 7:08 p.m. It's another sold-out game, but if you're going, there are some things you should know before you go.



The Milwaukee Brewers will host Game 5 of the National League Division Series (NLDS), on Saturday, Oct. 11 against the Chicago Cubs at American Family Field.

First pitch for the game is set for 7:08 p.m. local time.

Fans will fill the stands to cheer on the crew for the must-win game, but there are some things fans should know before they go.

Tickets

What we know:

Tickets are currently sold out for Game 5.

Fans are encouraged to check the Brewers website for any last-minute releases from MLB.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Related article

Parking lots and gates

What we know:

Pre-paid parking passes can be purchased and digitally delivered for fan convenience.

Fans are encouraged to purchase parking in advance, as purchasing day of game parking will be limited with large attendance.

Parking lots will open 3.5 hours before the first pitch and the ballpark gates will open 2.5 hours before the first pitch. For more information, visit the Brewers website.

Related article

Ceremonial first pitch

What we know:

Saturday’s ceremonial first pitch will be thrown out by Brewers alum and member of the Brewers Wall of Honor and Walk of Fame, Paul Molitor.

Molitor was a key contributor to the Milwaukee Brewers' most successful campaign in franchise history. Serving as the leadoff hitter, Molitor was the spark at the top of a powerful lineup nicknamed "Harvey’s Wallbangers," which led the majors in multiple offensive categories.

Pregame information

What we know:

Fans will receive a Brewers rally towel, courtesy of Delta Dental®, upon entry to support the Crew.

The 2025 Brewers Postseason Gameday Program includes an action-packed look at the team’s season, highlighting key moments and stories from the NL Central Champs. Each book costs $10 and is available throughout the ballpark and at the Brewers Team Store.

Sarah Saari will sing the National Anthem. The Desert Veterans of Wisconsin will serve as the Honor Guard.

Related article

Food and drink

What we know:

Don’t miss the newest postseason menu items including:

Battle Box 2-foot Nachos: A bed of tortilla chips split half Milwaukee style (beer cheese and brat crumbles) and half opponent style. Available at Nachos concession stands. Available in the First and Third Base Wards on Field Level.

Murph’s Pocket Pancakes: Both of Murph’s Pocket Pancake options (Ball Four Pocket Pack and Double Chicken n Pancakes) will be available at every postseason game at American Family Field. Available at the First and Third Base Ward Chicken stands.

"Totally" Tipsy Polish: A giant foot and a half Polish sausage, topped with beer onions, brown mustard, pickled peppers, Bavarian sprinkles and french fries. Available at Sausage stands in the First and Third Base Ward.

The Griddle Stack: Beef patty, breakfast sausage patty, American cheese, a Pocket Pancake and maple peppercorn mayo. Available at burger stands on the Field Level.

3rd St. Market Hall Annex Kompali Tamales: Tender shredded chicken or slow cooked pork wrapped in soft masa and steamed to perfection in corn husks.

The Alley Food Truck Park Chuchos Red Tacos Birria Nachos: Crispy tortilla chips with melted cheddar cheese sauce, topped with your choice of meat, lettuce, tomato, and salsa of your choice and jalapeños on the side.

J. Leinenkugel’s Barrel Yard Bratcho: House-fried kettle chips, beer smoked Johnsonville® bratwurst, beer cheese sauce, pico de gallo, blistered shishito peppers and chive crème fraiche.

J. Leinenkugel's Barrel Yard

J. Leinenkugel’s Barrel Yard will be open on Saturday, Oct. 11 to all ticketholders when the gates open.

For more information and to make reservations on non-game days, visit their website.

Bag policy

What we know:

Single compartment 9" x 5" x 2", clear single-compartment bags 12" x 12" x 6" or smaller, and one-gallon clear zip lock bags will be allowed into the ballpark.

Please find the complete bag policy on the Brewers security webpage.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Brewers Team Store

What we know:

The Brewers Team Store is located at the Left-Field entrance and will be open on Saturday, Oct. 11 to all ticketholders, when the gates open.

Non-game day store hours are Monday-Saturday from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Fans are invited to round up to the nearest dollar and support Brewers Community Foundation with purchases at the Brewers Team Store.