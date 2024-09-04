Expand / Collapse search

Brewers Community Foundation 'Ultimate Auction' returns

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  September 4, 2024 12:41pm CDT
MILWAUKEE - Brewers Community Foundation is offering fans the opportunity to impact the community through its annual giving event. The Ultimate Auction returns online this year beginning Sept. 4 and running through Sept. 19.

The "Ultimate Auction" offers fans the chance to bid on unique Brewers experiences at brewers.com/BCFAuction. The annual charitable event is underway now with 21 total packages available.

Some highlights include:

  • Enjoying the game from Brewers Chairman and Principal Owner Mark Attanasio’s front-row seats
  • Opportunity to throw out a first pitch
  • Personal tour of the American Family Field roof
  • Opportunity for the JohnsonvilleTM Famous Racing Sausages to visit your next party
  • Participate in the 2024 Brewers Fantasy Camp
  • Christian Yelich Meet and Greet
  • Behind-the-scenes Bally Sports pre-game visit with broadcasters Vinny Rottino and Tim Dillard
  • Behind-the-scenes view of a post-game press conference with manager Pat Murphy

Visit brewers.com/BCF to learn about ways you can join the team that goes to bat for those in need.