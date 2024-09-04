Brewers Community Foundation 'Ultimate Auction' returns

article

Brewers Community Foundation is offering fans the opportunity to impact the community through its annual giving event. The Ultimate Auction returns online this year beginning Sept. 4 and running through Sept. 19.

The "Ultimate Auction" offers fans the chance to bid on unique Brewers experiences at brewers.com/BCFAuction. The annual charitable event is underway now with 21 total packages available.

Some highlights include:

Enjoying the game from Brewers Chairman and Principal Owner Mark Attanasio’s front-row seats

Opportunity to throw out a first pitch

Personal tour of the American Family Field roof

Opportunity for the JohnsonvilleTM Famous Racing Sausages to visit your next party

Participate in the 2024 Brewers Fantasy Camp

Christian Yelich Meet and Greet

Behind-the-scenes Bally Sports pre-game visit with broadcasters Vinny Rottino and Tim Dillard

Behind-the-scenes view of a post-game press conference with manager Pat Murphy

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Visit brewers.com/BCF to learn about ways you can join the team that goes to bat for those in need.