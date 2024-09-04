Brewers Community Foundation 'Ultimate Auction' returns
MILWAUKEE - Brewers Community Foundation is offering fans the opportunity to impact the community through its annual giving event. The Ultimate Auction returns online this year beginning Sept. 4 and running through Sept. 19.
The "Ultimate Auction" offers fans the chance to bid on unique Brewers experiences at brewers.com/BCFAuction. The annual charitable event is underway now with 21 total packages available.
Some highlights include:
- Enjoying the game from Brewers Chairman and Principal Owner Mark Attanasio’s front-row seats
- Opportunity to throw out a first pitch
- Personal tour of the American Family Field roof
- Opportunity for the JohnsonvilleTM Famous Racing Sausages to visit your next party
- Participate in the 2024 Brewers Fantasy Camp
- Christian Yelich Meet and Greet
- Behind-the-scenes Bally Sports pre-game visit with broadcasters Vinny Rottino and Tim Dillard
- Behind-the-scenes view of a post-game press conference with manager Pat Murphy
Visit brewers.com/BCF to learn about ways you can join the team that goes to bat for those in need.