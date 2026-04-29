Brewers, Aurora surprise breast cancer survivor with spa day

article

The Brief The Brewers and Aurora Health Care surprised a cancer survivor on Wednesday. Jane Zepeda was treated to a day out, including a spade stop with Blake Perkins. The Brewers and Aurora host the "Pink Out" Mother's Day game on May 10.



A Milwaukee cancer survivor received a heartwarming surprise when she went to the hospital on Wednesday.

What they're saying:

Jana Zepeda was diagnosed with breast cancer in late 2024. She underwent surgery and chemotherapy, and is now celebrating one year since her last radiation treatment.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

On Wednesday, the Milwaukee Brewers and Aurora Health Care came together to treat Zepeda – a mother and Brewers fan – to a special day away.

Bernie Brewer and Zepeda's care team surprised her when she got to Aurora West Allis Medical Center. A limo then took her out for a day of relaxation, including a stop at a spa where she met Brewers outfielder Blake Perkins and his wife.

Jana Zepeda meets Brewers outfielder Blake Perkins (Courtesy: Aurora Health Care)

"I just couldn't believe seeing so many people, and then that it was for me," said Zepeda. "I got emotional, been emotional these last whole two years, but I was shocked."

What's next:

The Brewers and Aurora host the "Pink Out" Mother's Day game to shine a spotlight on breast cancer survivors and fighters. The game will be on May 10.