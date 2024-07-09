Brewers' Bike Build gives gifts to Milwaukee-area kids

It's a tradition the Milwaukee Brewers love to take part in every year, all to give back to local kids.

For 6-year-old Gio, making sure all the pieces to his new bike were put together properly was a task he took on while watching Brewers players out on their field putting bikes together.

"I’m going to name it Sonic Flash," he said.

He is among the 100 kids coming from three different organizations across Milwaukee to receive the gift.

And this isn't the first time the Brewers brought these kids out to American Family Field. In fact, it's part of something even bigger.

"We’ve done this Bike Build now, gosh this is my eighth year in Milwaukee, and we’ve done this every year," Brewers pitcher Brandon Woodruff said. "It’s a blast."

The Brewers’ Bike Build is a tradition that gives back to the community.

"They remember their experience when they get to the game and to get to build a bike with a player," Woodruff said. "I think it’s a memory that will stick to them for a long time."

In partnership with Impact 4 Good, the Brewers built bicycles and provided them to the three local nonprofit organizations: La Causa, Northcott Neighborhood House and Urban Ecology Center.

The effort is part of the Brewers "Beyond the Diamond" community initiative, a series of outreach events that take place throughout the season.