The Brief A Brew City Business Crawl highlighted small businesses on Milwaukee's north side on Saturday, Sept. 21. It was the final of three business crawls organized this month. The program aims to revitalize historically disinvested commercial corridors in the city.



Brew City Match, an organization that highlights historically disinvested commercial corridors in the city, put together a series of open house events this month that aimed to showcase local businesses across the city. Saturday's highlighted the King Drive and Riverworks areas.

The Brew City Business Crawls give customers a chance to explore and learn about local business that Brew City Match supports, nearly all of which are owned by people of color and/or women, the organization said. The program aims to revitalize neighborhoods, giving them focus and funding to thrive.

The success of Brew City Match hinges on people, organizers said – community members showing up and believing in the potential for change by supporting their neighborhood businesses. The effort has backing from Chase Bank, the state of Wisconsin and other private donors.

Business crawls earlier this month highlighted businesses on the south side on Sept. 7 and the Near West Side on Sept. 14. More information about BRew City Match can be found on the organization's website.