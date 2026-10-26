The Brief John DeMerit, 90, reflected on winning the 1957 World Series with the Milwaukee Braves. The former outfielder recalled carpooling with Hank Aaron while playing in Milwaukee. DeMerit shared World Series predictions for the Brewers.



While the Milwaukee Brewers are looking to win their first World Series, another team from the city claimed that title first – the Milwaukee Braves in 1957. Outfielder John DeMerit reflected in Port Washington on his time with the Braves and the moment his team won the World Series.

1957 Championship

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The 90-year-old outfielder recalled what that championship experience meant to him.

"It was pretty exciting – way beyond any experience I ever had before, obviously," said DeMerit. DeMerit also holds special memories of being on and off the field with teammates, including Hank Aaron, whom he often carpooled with during his career.

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"Yeah, I think in ’61 I was there the whole year. I’d hook a ride with him from Mequon – you think nothing of it at the time and when you look back, wow! Good guy. I never had any problems with him. He was young too. Only a few years older than I was," said DeMerit.

Brewers World Series run

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Looking at current postseason play, DeMerit offered his thoughts on an upcoming series outcome. When asked if there would be a Milwaukee Brewers sweep or if the Tampa Bay Rays had an edge with home-field advantage, DeMerit pointed toward a five-game finish for Milwaukee.

"I think Game 5," said DeMerit. "I think they have more of an advantage with – but I think 5 games."

He also praised the group currently taking the field. "This team, is spectacular," said DeMerit.

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Asked what stands out about the Brewers performance, DeMerit highlighted their unity and execution.

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"They sure had an attitude – sticking together, following our lead…doing the things they need to for the game.." said DeMerit.

DeMerit believes he is one of the oldest-living baseball players who played in a World Series. He said he has visited the monument to the Braves at American Family Field and thinks fondly of his time with the franchise.

Web Extra - Full interview

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Portions of this article were formatted using A.I. FOX6’s Bret Lemoine and an editor reviewed it for accuracy and tone prior to publishing.