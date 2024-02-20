North Brandy Old Fashioned; Central Standard, Leinenkugel’s collaborate

article

Central Standard Craft Distillery and Leinenkugel’s on Tuesday, Feb. 20 announced their collaboration on a ready-to-drink North Brandy Old Fashioned.

In announcing the canned cocktail's release, Central Standard and Leinenkugel's said it "honors the local heritage of the state’s official cocktail, and infuses the spirit of the Northwoods that brandy lovers chase."

The cocktail collaboration combines North Brandy from Central Standard Craft Distillery and flavors like cherry, cranberry and orange from Leinenkugel’s beers. It has an ABV of 8% and will be available in four-packs of 12-oz. cans, the partners said.

Featured article

Central Standard and Leinenkugel's also said the cocktail will be available exclusively in Wisconsin and distributed across major retail and independent liquor stores. It's expected to hit shelves across the state by March 1. It will also be available at local venues, bars, restaurants and supper clubs across Wisconsin.

In 2022, Central Standard said it worked with Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers to celebrate Sept. 22 as Brandy Old Fashioned Day and September as Brandy Old Fashioned Month.