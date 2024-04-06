Expand / Collapse search

Medical College of Wisconsin hosts BrainExpo 2024

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  April 6, 2024 9:07am CDT
Wauwatosa
BrainExpo 2024 at the Medical College of WI

Leonardo Fernandino from the Medical College of Wisconsin joined FOX6 WakeUp to talk about BrainExpo 2024.

WAUWATOSA, Wis. - Learn how the brain works and functions with interactive exhibits, educational activities and talks from neuroscientists at BrainExpo 2024!

Hosted by the Medical College of Wisconsin, this event is for children and adults, and it's free.

It runs from 10 a.m to 5 p.m. on Saturday, April 6 at the Medical College of Wisconsin Campus in Wauwatosa off Watertown Plank Road.

Interactive brain education at BrainExpo 2024

Leonardo Fernandino from the Medical College of Wisconsin joined FOX6 WakeUp to talk about the BrainExpo 2024, and also showcased an interactive display.

