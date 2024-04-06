Medical College of Wisconsin hosts BrainExpo 2024

Learn how the brain works and functions with interactive exhibits, educational activities and talks from neuroscientists at BrainExpo 2024!

Hosted by the Medical College of Wisconsin, this event is for children and adults, and it's free.

It runs from 10 a.m to 5 p.m. on Saturday, April 6 at the Medical College of Wisconsin Campus in Wauwatosa off Watertown Plank Road.

