Brady Street proposed safety changes; community meeting Tuesday

The Brady Street Business Improvement District released on Tuesday, June 27 its study into proposed changes for Brady Street. It lays out four options for the street, with a focus on making it "pedestrian first." A website with all the details of these changes is now live.

"Brady Street has seen an alarming amount of vehicle related incidents lately, many of which are connected to reckless driving behavior. As we work toward improvements in the area, I would invite the public to attend next week’s meeting to learn more about what is planned and share their thoughts," said Alderman Jonathan Brostoff.

Brady Street Pedestrianization Study

Brady Street proposals

Slow & Safe: Enhanced Intersections

Intersections act as "speed tables," forcing speed reduction and encouraging motorists to yield to pedestrians.

No change to traffic. No interventions are needed to redirect vehicles. No motorist education and wayfinding are required.

Slow & Safe: Enhanced Corridor

Removing select on-street parking may reduce the number of sideswipe crashes that are prevalent along this corridor.

No change to traffic. No interventions are needed to redirect vehicles. No driver education and wayfinding are required.

People Only: Enhanced Corridor

Limiting access along a two-block stretch of Brady Street from Franklin Place to Warren Avenue would transform the "core" of the commercial district into a holistic public place.

Limited access eliminates pedestrian/personal vehicle conflicts within the core.

A significant traffic-calming effect results from the elimination of thru traffic and constrained roadway design.

People Only Hilltop to Lakefront

Humboldt to Cambridge: Limited access only for transit, emergency vehicles, loading, and select business access. A.

Physical barricades are located at Humboldt and Cambridge and all side streets.

Entire corridor acts as a "people only" street and maximizes area for sidewalk seating, dining, landscaping, and additional programming

Alderman Brostoff is inviting residents to take part in a community meeting that will include discussion of the developments planned for the Brady Street Corridor. Attendees will have the chance to join in the conversation about how Brady Street can be re-imagined as a more pedestrian friendly space. The meeting will take place on Tuesday, June 27 from 5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m. at St. Hedwig at 1702 N. Humboldt Avenue.

There are have been three hit-and-runs on Brady Street this year alone. The most recent was in May when a 41-year-old man was seriously injured while crossing the street.

This is a developing story.