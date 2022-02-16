Bradford HS bomb threat, police believe not credible

article

Kenosha police on Wednesday, Feb. 16 responded to Bradford High School to investigate what is believed to be "a fake bomb threat that was called in to 911," according to police.

Police say they have found "nothing to substantiate this threat as credible." An investigation is underway.

Police say they will bring charges of terrorist threats to those responsible for the phone call – even if they are out of state.