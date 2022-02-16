Expand / Collapse search

Bradford HS bomb threat, police believe not credible

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 10:00AM
Kenosha
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Kenosha Police Department

Kenosha Police Department

KENOSHA, Wis. - Kenosha police on Wednesday, Feb. 16 responded to Bradford High School to investigate what is believed to be "a fake bomb threat that was called in to 911," according to police. 

Police say they have found "nothing to substantiate this threat as credible." An investigation is underway. 

Police say they will bring charges of terrorist threats to those responsible for the phone call – even if they are out of state. 

