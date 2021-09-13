Boy struck by projectile on playground remains in coma

article

A 6-year-old boy who was struck in the head by a projectile while on the playground at his school in Kenosha County remains in critical condition and in a medically-induced coma following brain surgery, according to relatives.

Alex Hook is a first-grader at Riverview Elementary School in Silver Lake and was playing with classmates at recess Friday. Kenosha County sheriff's officials say a landscaper was mowing the grassy median in the center of the street near the school.

Relatives say the landscaper apparently mowed over a piece of rebar which struck Alex directly in the back of his head. Alex suffered a skull fracture and brain bleeding and was flown to Children's Wisconsin hospital in Milwaukee where he underwent emergency brain surgery.

Credit: Hook family

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"He’s still in critical but stable condition. He had additional swelling at the left side of his face today," Alex's aunt, Michelle Delaquila Koertgen, told the Kenosha News on Sunday night.

On Monday, her nephew is expected to undergo an MRI to determine if there’s additional swelling in the brain, she said.

Credit: Hook family

"And, at that time, they’ll make a determination if they’re going to do something from a medicine perspective or something more aggressive," Koertgen said.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Koertgen said she started a fundraising page to pay for treatment not covered by insurance. The campaign has raised more than $56,000 of a $150,000 goal as of early Monday morning.