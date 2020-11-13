Boy, 14, injured after accidentally shooting himself in Milwaukee

Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened early Friday morning, Nov. 13 near 74th and Ruby. It happened around 12:05 a.m.

According to police, the investigation revealed a 14-year-old boy accidentally shot himself. He was treated at a local hospital and is expected to survive.

The firearm was recovered. The investigation is ongoing.