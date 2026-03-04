Border Patrol chase; Greenfield man killed by Texas authorities

article

The Brief Authorities say a Greenfield man was shot and killed after fleeing a Border Patrol checkpoint in Texas. Investigators say the suspect fired at officers and civilian vehicles during a high-speed pursuit. Law enforcement used a PIT maneuver to stop the vehicle before officers shot and killed the man.



A man from Greenfield, Wis., was shot and killed by law enforcement in West Texas after authorities say he fled a Border Patrol checkpoint and fired at officers during a high-speed pursuit.

What we know:

The Texas Department of Public Safety says the incident happened Wednesday, March 4, around 10:30 a.m. near Kent, Texas.

Authorities say the driver, identified as 33-year-old James Douglas McMillan of Greenfield, fled from a U.S. Border Patrol checkpoint in Sierra Blanca after a drug-detection K-9 alerted to his vehicle and agents directed him to pull over for a secondary inspection.

According to Texas DPS, McMillan sped away from the checkpoint, leading multiple agencies on a pursuit.

During the chase, authorities say McMillan began shooting out of his vehicle window at responding law enforcement officers and also fired toward civilian vehicles on the highway.

Troopers from the Texas DPS, along with deputies from Culberson and Hudspeth counties and members of the Border Patrol Tactical Unit, returned fire during the incident.

Dig deeper:

Texas DPS says troopers eventually used a precision immobilization technique, or PIT maneuver, to stop McMillan’s vehicle.

Authorities say McMillan then barricaded himself inside the vehicle and later pointed a weapon toward officers. Officers then opened fire, and McMillan was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials say McMillan was the only person inside the vehicle. No law enforcement officers or civilians were injured.

Texas DPS also says the vehicle McMillan was driving had been reported stolen out of Arizona.

What's next:

The Texas Rangers are leading the investigation with assistance from the FBI and U.S. Border Patrol.