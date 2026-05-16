Bomb squad responds to 'suspicious package' at Pleasant Prairie Dairy Queen

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The Brief Police responded to a ‘suspicious package’ discovered near the entrance of a Pleasant Prairie Dairy Queen around 8:14 p.m. on Friday. Several nearby businesses were evacuated and part of 75th Street was temporarily shut down as a precaution. The Kenosha County Bomb Squad neutralized the device, which was ultimately found to be non-hazardous.



Law enforcement responded to a suspicious package at a Dairy Queen in Pleasant Prairie on Friday night, May 15.

According to the Pleasant Prairie Police Department, at about 8:14 p.m. officers responded to the Dairy Queen on 75th Street, near 47th Avenue, for a possible hazardous device found near the entrance of the business.

Officers arrived and found the device in an area that posed a potential threat to people and surrounding businesses. Out of an abundance of caution, several nearby businesses were evacuated and a portion of 75th Street was temporarily closed.

The Kenosha County Bomb Squad was called to assist at the scene. Bomb squad technicians evaluated and "safely neutralized" the device, so its contents could be further looked at. Although the device was ultimately believed to be non-hazardous and not a threat to the community, police say precautionary actions were taken "out of an abundance of caution to ensure the safety of the public."

Police say that the incident appears to be isolated, with no ongoing threat to the community. The investigation remains ongoing.