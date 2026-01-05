Bomb-making supplies seized from West Allis business; Milwaukee man charged

article

A Milwaukee man is facing a felony charge after investigators say he possessed materials intended to assemble multiple improvised explosive devices at his workplace.

Anonymous tip sparks investigation

What we know:

The accused is 48-year-old Joseph Godlewski. He was charged with possession of an improvised explosive device.

According to a criminal complaint, West Allis police received an anonymous tip alleging Godlewski was making pipe bombs at his workplace, Metropolitan Maintenance and Landscaping, on Dec. 30, 2025, and had previously assembled and detonated an explosive device.

The tipster also claimed Godlewski ordered bomb-making components online, including materials from Amazon.

Investigators searched the business and located an office labeled with Godlewski’s name that contained multiple bags of chemical powders, including sulfur powder, potassium nitrate and aluminum powder, as well as cylinder tubes, fuses, glue sticks and a digital scale with powder residue, per the complaint.

Bomb squad called, business shut down

Dig deeper:

The Milwaukee Police Department Hazardous Device Unit was called to the scene to seize the materials. Authorities shut down the business for about six hours, so the items could be safely removed, according to court records.

A Milwaukee police bomb squad sergeant told investigators the materials were both "emergent" and "inert" components used to construct improvised explosive devices and that all necessary items were present to assemble multiple devices capable of causing bodily harm or property damage if properly assembled.

Arrest made

What we know:

Godlewski was later arrested at his home. Prosecutors allege he is not engaged in any legitimate use or manufacture of explosives.

He made his initial court appearance on Monday, Jan. 5. If convicted, Godlewski faces up to six years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.