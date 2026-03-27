Bodycam video released: Milwaukee officer kills suspect during chase

The Brief Milwaukee police released body camera video from an incident on March 12 in which an officer shot and killed a wanted suspect on the city's south side. It happened as the suspect fled with the officer holding onto the vehicle. The Milwaukee Area Investigative Team will investigate the critical incident.



The Milwaukee Police Department released body-worn and dashboard camera video on Friday from an incident earlier this month in which an officer shot and killed a wanted suspect. That suspect drove off from an attempted arrest with the officer holding onto the vehicle.

MPD posted video from the critical incident on its YouTube channel. Viewer discretion is strongly advised.

Body-worn camera video from critical incident involving Milwaukee police officer on March 12 (MPD)

Police shooting

The backstory:

It started around 10 a.m. on Thursday, March 12. Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman said officers and a Wisconsin Department of Corrections agent encountered the suspect, later as a 35-year-old Jonathan Otto, in a flatbed truck near 12th and Burnham.

The officer ordered the suspect out of the vehicle, but Norman said the suspect refused. The suspect sped away when the officer tried to remove the suspect from the vehicle, fleeing as the officer held onto the driver's door.

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Norman said the suspect drove for several blocks and refused multiple orders from the officer, who was still holding onto the door, to pull over – even when the officer said he would shoot the suspect if he did not stop. Another officer was in pursuit.

The officer who was holding onto the vehicle shot the suspect, ending the pursuit near 15th and Grant. The suspect died. A passenger in the flatbed truck was not injured but was taken to a hospital out of an abundance of caution.

15th and Grant, Milwaukee (Courtesy: Ana Rios)

15th and Grant, Milwaukee (Courtesy: Ana Rios)

"This was a totally avoidable incident. At the end of the day, this could have been prevented. There is a time and place, when you have a disagreement with law enforcement, to be able to have your day in court," Norman said at the time. "The court is not on these streets."

Norman said the officer, a 46-year-old man with more than 21 years of service, was treated for non-fatal injuries. He has been placed on administrative duty, which is routine.

The Milwaukee Area Investigative Team investigated the shooting, with the West Allis Police Department serving as the lead agency.

Jonathan Otto (photo provided by family)

Official statement from police union

What they're saying:

In a statement on its Facebook page after the shooting, the Milwaukee Police Association wrote:

"Milwaukee Police Association President Alex Ayala and the entire MPA is thankful that the officer involved in today’s incident is expected to recover from his injuries. As with any critical incident, the facts will be reviewed through the independent investigative process and we respect that process.

"According to information provided by MPD, the officer encountered a wanted suspect who refused commands to stop and drove away while the officer was clinging to the exterior of the moving vehicle.

"Situations involving vehicles are among the most dangerous encounters officers face, and they can escalate to life-threatening circumstances within seconds.

"This incident comes less than 24 hours after another dangerous situation for Milwaukee officers, when several officers and a K9 were treated with Narcan after exposure to a suspected illegal substance during a drug arrest. Together, these incidents serve as a powerful reminder that Milwaukee police officers face unpredictable and serious dangers every day while protecting this community.

"The Milwaukee Police Association stands behind the men and women of the Milwaukee Police Department who are asked to confront these risks on behalf of the public. We are grateful the officer involved today is safe and we will continue to support our officers as the investigation moves forward."