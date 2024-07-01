Body recovered from water near McKinley Marina in Milwaukee

Investigators recovered on Monday, July 1 the body of a 43-year-old man from the water near McKinley Marina in Milwaukee.

FOX6 News talked with a man who said the person was pulled out from an area near the breakwall around 1 p.m. The man said he was walking on the pier when two fishermen saw the body and called 911.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office said they were dispatched to the marina Monday, but would not say who it was or why this person was in the water in the first place.

Body recovered from water at McKinley Marina, Milwaukee

Investigators blocked off the marina for a couple of hours. Both Milwaukee police and Milwaukee County sheriff's deputies were on the scene.

On Saturday, a 33-year-old man's body was found at roughly the same location.

"It’s just a tragic thing and people got to be safe on lakes and oceans, and you never know – there can be some powerful currents, and you can’t see them," said Tom Sorensen of Cudahy.

This is a developing story. As more information is made available, we will update this post.