Body recovered from Menomonee River; autopsy set for Tuesday

Milwaukee police are investigating after a body was recovered from the Menomonee River along W. Mt. Vernon Avenue on Monday morning, March 21.

The victim has been identified as a 51-year-old man. Officials say the cause of death is under investigation but does not appear suspicious.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office plans to conduct an autopsy on Tuesday, March 22.

