Body found in Lake Michigan at McKinley Park Government Pier

article

A human body was discovered in Lake Michigan near McKinley Marina on Saturday morning, June 29.

According to the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office, the body was found near McKinley Marina on Government Pier at about 8 a.m.

A fisherman notified the Milwaukee County Office of Emergency Management, and MCSO and the Milwaukee Fire Department responded and retrieved the body.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The sheriff's office is not providing any more information at this time.