Expand / Collapse search

Boat takes on water near Port Washington; towed safely back to marina

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. - A boat is back at the dock in Port Washington after taking on water while out on Lake Michigan Sunday night, Sept. 5. 

FOX6 News learned a group of fishermen were about three miles from shore when they noticed the problem. A Good Samaritan helped them until the Coast Guard came – and towed the boat back to the marina.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Ozaukee County Emergency Management says there is no damage to the boat – and nobody was hurt.

Brewers shock Cardinals, Vogelbach slam in 9th caps comeback
slideshow

Brewers shock Cardinals, Vogelbach slam in 9th caps comeback

Daniel Vogelbach delivered a pinch-hit grand slam off Alex Reyes to cap a five-run rally in the ninth inning that gave the Milwaukee Brewers a 6-5 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday.

Grebe's Bakery faces staffing shortage, adjusts hours
slideshow

Grebe's Bakery faces staffing shortage, adjusts hours

Grebe's Bakery in West Allis is facing a staffing shortage – and that means it is having to adjust its store hours until further notice.

Waukesha man climbs for ALS awareness; inspires others
slideshow

Waukesha man climbs for ALS awareness; inspires others

A Waukesha native is climbing to great heights for a great cause. He wants to journey to the top of Mount Fuji in Japan – every step for ALS awareness.

Oak Leaf Trail, Milwaukee dog park receive grants

Grants for Milwaukee parks and trails are coming from the National Park Service through the Land and Water Conservation Fund.