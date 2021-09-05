Boat takes on water near Port Washington; towed safely back to marina

article

A boat is back at the dock in Port Washington after taking on water while out on Lake Michigan Sunday night, Sept. 5.

FOX6 News learned a group of fishermen were about three miles from shore when they noticed the problem. A Good Samaritan helped them until the Coast Guard came – and towed the boat back to the marina.

Ozaukee County Emergency Management says there is no damage to the boat – and nobody was hurt.