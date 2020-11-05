Blood donations urged amid COVID-19 pandemic, upcoming holidays

The American Red Cross is urging healthy donors of all blood types to band together to give blood or platelets and help ensure a stable blood supply for patients this holiday season.

Make your appointment to give blood, platelets or plasma with the Red Cross by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

In thanks for making time to donate around Thanksgiving, those who come to give blood Nov. 25-28 will receive an exclusive Red Cross long-sleeved T-shirt, courtesy of Suburban Propane, while supplies last.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities Nov. 16-30:

Dodge

Ashippun

11/9/2020: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Ashippun Town Hall, W1266 Hwy O

11/9/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Ashippun Town Hall, W1266 Hwy O

Fox Lake

11/24/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Living Hope Community Church, 740 W. State St, PO Box 111

Juneau

11/13/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Johns Lutheran Church & School, 402 S Main St

Lomira

11/30/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, 300 Church St

Fond du Lac

Brandon

11/17/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Bethel Reformed Church, 305 W Main St

Fond du Lac

11/19/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Thrive Church, 79 E 2nd St

11/24/2020: 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., American Legion, 500 Fond du Lac Ave

11/24/2020: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion, 500 Fond du Lac Ave

12/3/2020: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Radisson Hotel and Conference Center, 625 W Rolling Meadows Dr

Jefferson

Fort Atkinson

11/18/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion, 201 S Water St

Jefferson

11/25/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Masonic Center, 617 Masonic Blvd

Lake Mills

11/27/2020: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Rock Lake Activity Center, 229 Fremont St.

Waterloo

11/11/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Firemans Park, 500 Park Ave

Watertown

11/16/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Christ United Methodist Church, 112 Hall Street

11/17/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Christ United Methodist Church, 112 Hall Street

11/25/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Watertown Senior & Community Center, 514 S. First Street

Kenosha

Twin Lakes

11/23/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion Twin Lakes Post 544, 989 Legion Drive

Milwaukee

Brown Deer

11/27/2020: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., St Mark Evangelical Lutheran Church, 8635 N 60th St.

Cudahy

11/11/2020: 11:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Cudahy Family Library, 3500 Library Drive

Franklin

11/25/2020: 11:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Franklin Public Library, 9151 W Loomis Road

Milwaukee

11/10/2020: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Lakefront Brewery, 1872 N Commerce St

11/10/2020: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Eastbrook Church, 5353 N Green Bay Ave

11/11/2020: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Milwaukee Safety Academy, 6680 North Teutonia Avenue

11/19/2020: 10 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., American Red Cross in Southeast WI, 2600 W Wisconsin Ave

11/24/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Lutheran Chapel of the Cross, 3353 S. Whitnall

12/1/2020: 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., MobCraft Beer Brewery and Taproom, 505 S 5th St

12/3/2020: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Mayfair Mall, 2500 North Mayfair Road

12/4/2020: 12:30 p.m. - 5 p.m., Southside Church of Christ, 1933 W Grange Ave

12/4/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Milwaukee Community Sailing Center, 1450 North Lincoln Memorial Drive

Oak Creek

11/12/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., The Salvation Army: Oak Creek Centennial Church, 8853 S Howell Ave

River Hills

11/30/2020: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., St Christophers Episcopal Church, 7845 N River Rd

Ozaukee

Cedarburg

11/24/2020: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Cedarburg Police Department, W75 N444 N Wauwatosa Rd

Grafton

12/1/2020: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., SEEK Careers/Staffing, 1160 Opportunity Dr

Saukville

12/4/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., A Place to Be Spirituality Center, 166 W Dekora St

Racine

Burlington

11/6/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Burlington Martial Arts Center, 1104 Milwaukee Ave Fox River Plaza

Sheboygan

Plymouth

11/12/2020: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, N5990 Country Aire Rd

11/16/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Armory, 625 Sunset

Sheboygan

11/5/2020: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Holiday Inn Express, 3823 Germaine Ave.

11/6/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

11/13/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

11/20/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

11/27/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

12/4/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

Walworth

East Troy

11/16/2020: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., East Troy Bible Church, 2660 North St -Hwy 20

Lake Geneva

12/2/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Mercyhealth, N2950 State Road 67 and Hwy 50

Whitewater

11/11/2020: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Cravath Lakefront Community Center, 341 S Fremont Street

Washington

Germantown

11/11/2020: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Germantown Senior Center, W162 N11960 Park Ave.

Jackson

11/10/2020: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Still Waters Community United Methodist Church, 3617 Scenic Rd

11/23/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Jackson Community Center, N165 W20330 Hickory Ln

Waukesha

Brookfield

11/23/2020: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., The Corners of Brookfield, 240 Market Street

11/27/2020: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Sendik's Towne Centre, 18905 W Capitol Dr, Suite C101

Butler

11/9/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Frontier Park Community Building, 5251 N. 127th Street

Hartland

12/2/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Village of Hartland Municipal Building, 210 Cottonwood Ave

Muskego

11/17/2020: 10:30 a.m. - 3 p.m., St Pauls Lutheran Church, S66W14325 Janesville Rd

12/4/2020: 10:30 a.m. - 3 p.m., St Pauls Lutheran Church, S66W14325 Janesville Rd

Nashotah

11/19/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., MSI General, W215 E. Wisconsin Ave

New Berlin

11/25/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., New Berlin Public Library, 15105 Library Ln

Oconomowoc

11/10/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., YMCA at Pabst Farms, 1750 Valley Rd

11/30/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Our Saviors Lutheran Church, 145 E. Lisbon Rd

Pewaukee

11/5/2020: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

11/5/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Church of the Resurrection, W287 N3700 North Shore Dr

11/12/2020: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

11/19/2020: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

11/27/2020: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., American Red Cross Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Road

12/1/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Holiday Inn Pewaukee, N14 W24120 Tower Place

12/3/2020: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

Summit

11/5/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Summit Village Hall, 37100 Delafield Road

11/18/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Summit Village Hall, 37100 Delafield Road

Sussex

11/20/2020: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Horne Mudlitz Post 6377, W232 N6368 Waukesha Avenue

Waukesha

11/12/2020: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Redemption Fitness Waukesha, 200 Travis Lane