Blood donations urged amid COVID-19 pandemic, upcoming holidays
MILWAUKEE - The American Red Cross is urging healthy donors of all blood types to band together to give blood or platelets and help ensure a stable blood supply for patients this holiday season.
Make your appointment to give blood, platelets or plasma with the Red Cross by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
In thanks for making time to donate around Thanksgiving, those who come to give blood Nov. 25-28 will receive an exclusive Red Cross long-sleeved T-shirt, courtesy of Suburban Propane, while supplies last.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities Nov. 16-30:
Dodge
Ashippun
11/9/2020: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Ashippun Town Hall, W1266 Hwy O
11/9/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Ashippun Town Hall, W1266 Hwy O
Fox Lake
11/24/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Living Hope Community Church, 740 W. State St, PO Box 111
Juneau
11/13/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Johns Lutheran Church & School, 402 S Main St
Lomira
11/30/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, 300 Church St
_______________
Fond du Lac
Brandon
11/17/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Bethel Reformed Church, 305 W Main St
Fond du Lac
11/19/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Thrive Church, 79 E 2nd St
11/24/2020: 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., American Legion, 500 Fond du Lac Ave
11/24/2020: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion, 500 Fond du Lac Ave
12/3/2020: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Radisson Hotel and Conference Center, 625 W Rolling Meadows Dr
_______________
Jefferson
Fort Atkinson
11/18/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion, 201 S Water St
Jefferson
11/25/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Masonic Center, 617 Masonic Blvd
Lake Mills
11/27/2020: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Rock Lake Activity Center, 229 Fremont St.
Waterloo
11/11/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Firemans Park, 500 Park Ave
Watertown
11/16/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Christ United Methodist Church, 112 Hall Street
11/17/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Christ United Methodist Church, 112 Hall Street
11/25/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Watertown Senior & Community Center, 514 S. First Street
_______________
Kenosha
Twin Lakes
11/23/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion Twin Lakes Post 544, 989 Legion Drive
_______________
Milwaukee
Brown Deer
11/27/2020: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., St Mark Evangelical Lutheran Church, 8635 N 60th St.
Cudahy
11/11/2020: 11:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Cudahy Family Library, 3500 Library Drive
Franklin
11/25/2020: 11:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Franklin Public Library, 9151 W Loomis Road
Milwaukee
11/10/2020: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Lakefront Brewery, 1872 N Commerce St
11/10/2020: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Eastbrook Church, 5353 N Green Bay Ave
11/11/2020: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Milwaukee Safety Academy, 6680 North Teutonia Avenue
11/19/2020: 10 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., American Red Cross in Southeast WI, 2600 W Wisconsin Ave
11/24/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Lutheran Chapel of the Cross, 3353 S. Whitnall
12/1/2020: 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., MobCraft Beer Brewery and Taproom, 505 S 5th St
12/3/2020: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Mayfair Mall, 2500 North Mayfair Road
12/4/2020: 12:30 p.m. - 5 p.m., Southside Church of Christ, 1933 W Grange Ave
12/4/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Milwaukee Community Sailing Center, 1450 North Lincoln Memorial Drive
Oak Creek
11/12/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., The Salvation Army: Oak Creek Centennial Church, 8853 S Howell Ave
River Hills
11/30/2020: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., St Christophers Episcopal Church, 7845 N River Rd
_______________
Ozaukee
Cedarburg
11/24/2020: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Cedarburg Police Department, W75 N444 N Wauwatosa Rd
Grafton
12/1/2020: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., SEEK Careers/Staffing, 1160 Opportunity Dr
Saukville
12/4/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., A Place to Be Spirituality Center, 166 W Dekora St
_______________
Racine
Burlington
11/6/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Burlington Martial Arts Center, 1104 Milwaukee Ave Fox River Plaza
_______________
Sheboygan
Plymouth
11/12/2020: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, N5990 Country Aire Rd
11/16/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Armory, 625 Sunset
Sheboygan
11/5/2020: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Holiday Inn Express, 3823 Germaine Ave.
11/6/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave
11/13/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave
11/20/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave
11/27/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave
12/4/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave
_______________
Walworth
East Troy
11/16/2020: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., East Troy Bible Church, 2660 North St -Hwy 20
Lake Geneva
12/2/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Mercyhealth, N2950 State Road 67 and Hwy 50
Whitewater
11/11/2020: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Cravath Lakefront Community Center, 341 S Fremont Street
_______________
Washington
Germantown
11/11/2020: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Germantown Senior Center, W162 N11960 Park Ave.
Jackson
11/10/2020: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Still Waters Community United Methodist Church, 3617 Scenic Rd
11/23/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Jackson Community Center, N165 W20330 Hickory Ln
_______________
Waukesha
Brookfield
11/23/2020: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., The Corners of Brookfield, 240 Market Street
11/27/2020: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Sendik's Towne Centre, 18905 W Capitol Dr, Suite C101
Butler
11/9/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Frontier Park Community Building, 5251 N. 127th Street
Hartland
12/2/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Village of Hartland Municipal Building, 210 Cottonwood Ave
Muskego
11/17/2020: 10:30 a.m. - 3 p.m., St Pauls Lutheran Church, S66W14325 Janesville Rd
12/4/2020: 10:30 a.m. - 3 p.m., St Pauls Lutheran Church, S66W14325 Janesville Rd
Nashotah
11/19/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., MSI General, W215 E. Wisconsin Ave
New Berlin
11/25/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., New Berlin Public Library, 15105 Library Ln
Oconomowoc
11/10/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., YMCA at Pabst Farms, 1750 Valley Rd
11/30/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Our Saviors Lutheran Church, 145 E. Lisbon Rd
Pewaukee
11/5/2020: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
11/5/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Church of the Resurrection, W287 N3700 North Shore Dr
11/12/2020: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
11/19/2020: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
11/27/2020: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., American Red Cross Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Road
12/1/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Holiday Inn Pewaukee, N14 W24120 Tower Place
12/3/2020: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
Summit
11/5/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Summit Village Hall, 37100 Delafield Road
11/18/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Summit Village Hall, 37100 Delafield Road
Sussex
11/20/2020: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Horne Mudlitz Post 6377, W232 N6368 Waukesha Avenue
Waukesha
11/12/2020: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Redemption Fitness Waukesha, 200 Travis Lane