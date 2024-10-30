Black Arts MKE 'Black Nativity' tickets on sale now; what to know

The Brief "Black Nativity" returns to Milwaukee this December 5-8; tickets are now on sale. Black Arts MKE said the production offers a classic story from the African-American perspective. It will be at Wilson Theater at Vogel Hall, part of the Marcus Center for the Performing Arts.



Black Arts MKE presents Langston Hughes' "Black Nativity" this December 5-8, and tickets are now on sale.

Unlike popular holiday theater traditions like "A Christmas Carol" or "The Nutcracker," Black Arts MKE said "Black Nativity" offers a classic story from the African-American perspective. The production features African drumming, traditional gospel and more.

Ashley Jordan made her directorial debut and returns this year for the show's 10th anniversary.

"This production will explore the Black family and an authentic depiction of Black church culture as the focal point," Jordan said in a statement. "Plus, there will be a lucid dream layer that connects to historical Jerusalem culture.

"Jesus, both as a child and adult, will move throughout the space and as the story progresses, scenes will oscillate from domestic life to transcendent experiences, reflecting both the struggles and triumph of faith."

The holiday musical will take the stage at the Wilson Theater at Vogel Hall, part of the Marcus Center for the Performing Arts, on State Street west of Water Street downtown.

Thursday, Dec. 5 at 11 a.m. (student matinée)

Thursday, Dec. 5 at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 6 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 7 at 2 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 7 at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 8 at 2 p.m.

Each performance will feature a post-show talk back and a full runtime of 90 minutes.