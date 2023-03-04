Black mental health; Marquette hosts panel discussion

A panel discussion at Marquette University on Saturday, March 4 focused on mental health in Milwaukee's Black community.

The panel talked about how to access mental wellness, the underrepresentation of Black therapists, the reluctance and stigma of some members of the Black community when it comes to getting help.

"We need to make sure that our African American people are able to get proper and appropriate services," said mental wellness expert Dr. Lia Knox. "Mainly culturally-based in Afrocentric psychotherapy is the way to go."

Data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show suicide is the third leading cause of death among Black people ages 15-24.