Black History Month in Wisconsin, caucus proposes resolution

Lawmakers in Madison kicked off Black History Month Wednesday, Feb. 1.

The Wisconsin Legislative Black Caucus celebrated at the Capitol. The caucus will again propose a resolution to proclaim February as Black History Month in Wisconsin.

For several years, some Republicans have opposed names on the caucus' list. It has led to years without joint resolution honoring the month.

"When it comes to names that we highlight, these are names that have been forgotten about in history that caucus members chose to highlight," said State Rep. Dora Drake (D-Milwaukee). "When it comes to negotiation, we obviously don’t think there’s room for that, but we are hopeful that there might be something that can be passed this year."

It remains an open question. The Black Caucus' proposal is only getting circulated among lawmakers Wednesday.