Black Friday kicks off holiday shopping; Wauwatosa shop owners stoked

With Thanksgiving behind us, the focus is now on the holiday shopping season – and Black Friday is just the start.

As the holiday season descends on the Wauwatosa Village, another season is already underway.

At The Flannel Fox, husband and wife owners Melyssa and Mark Bauer say hours of planning and preparation go into what happens after Thanksgiving.

"This weekend is really important. It really kicks off the season," Melyssa Bauer said.

Melyssa said they rely on "Plaid Friday," a small business take on Black Friday shopping, and Small Business Saturday for their bottom line.

"It is a huge weekend and you do plan a lot for it," Bauer said.

This year, the National Retail Federation expects shoppers to fork over more than $979 billion in purchases in November and December. That is more than 2023 – in part due to inflation.

As online shopping has changed the tradition, Black Friday remains the unofficial kickoff to the holiday shopping season.

"It feels like it’s 75 and sunny," said Hailey Esenberg, a Black Friday shopper. "Just looking at everything."

"Boston Store was my first, big box retail job out of high school, and I was there for a real long time. Retail has always been in my blood," Bauer said.

Back in the village, The Flannel Fox is one of more than a handful of businesses hoping you decide to shop local on Saturday.

"You have a better chance of connecting with people. It’s a lot more intimate. You get to really know your customers," Bauer said.

As the holiday shopping season kicks off, the Better Business Bureau has the following tips for those taking part in Cyber Monday:

Make sure a website or ad is real

Shop with trustworthy sellers on secure sites

Watch out for phishing scams