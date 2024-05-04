Black Child Development Institute gala, nonprofit expanding across state

A Milwaukee nonprofit brought out the stars on Saturday to support Black children and their families.

The Black Child Development Institute held its inaugural gala – titled "Expanding our Village" – as it branches out across Wisconsin. The nonprofit focuses on improving the quality of life of Black children through direct support and policy-change advocacy.

"We have Black children, specifically, all over the state, and our presence was not really known all over the state," said Wanda Montgomery, board president. "We want to make sure that, what we do in Milwaukee, that we can replicate in other parts of the state."

FOX6's Mary Stoker Smith, Aaron Maybin and Bria Jones were on hand for the event.