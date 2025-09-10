Black and Brown Run Around; 5K race and community festival
MILWAUKEE - On Saturday, Sept. 13, Milwaukee will come alive with the Black and Brown Run Around—a 5K race and community festival created to support and uplift Milwaukee’s Black and Brown communities. The event will take place at Veterans Park. Carter Amundson and Dionne Grayson join Real Milwaukee to tell us all about the event.
Highlights include:
- Food trucks and entertainment from local artists
- A Kid’s Zone, sponsored by Lead2Change and the United Community Center
- Vendors exclusively from Black and Brown-owned businesses