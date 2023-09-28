Expand / Collapse search

BILTRITE Furniture celebrating 95th anniversary

BILTRITE; family-owned store

Since 1928, BILTRITE has been a family-owned store selling bedroom, dining room, living room & home office furniture and is currently operated by 3rd and 4th generation family members. Brian Kramp is in Greenfield with their president and CEO learning more about the family business and what they’re planning for their 95th anniversary.

Unique and interesting pieces

Brian is seeing why BILTRITE may be your next stop for an upgrade to your furniture.

BILTRITE Furniture in Greenfield

Brian Kramp is learning how to create a space in your home that will impress guests.

BILTIRTE sleep specialist

Brian Kramp is in Greenfield seeing why it’s important to be fitted for the right mattress in person instead of online.

BILTRITE Furniture celebrating 95th year

Brian Kramp checking out some of the Amish Furniture that’s hand-made and more modern that many think.

Selling bedroom, dining room, living room

Brian Kramp is in Greenfield seeing how they can help those with mobility issues feel more comfortable in their own home.