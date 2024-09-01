17th annual Big Unit Poker Run in Milwaukee benefits Fisher House

Take advantage of the terrific Labor Day weekend weather and go for a ride, all while benefiting a good cause.

The 17th annual Big Unit Poker Run takes place on Sunday, Sept. 1 in Milwaukee, starting at the Harley-Davidson Museum.

The ride benefits Fisher House Wisconsin, an organization that provides military and veterans’ families with homes they can stay at, at no cost, while a loved one is receiving treatment at a medical facility.

17th annual Big Unit Poker Run

On-site registration starts at 8 a.m., with the ceremonies starting at 10:30 a.m. Kickstands up at 11 a.m.!

To learn more about the Big Unit Foundation which is hosting the ride, click here.

