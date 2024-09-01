Expand / Collapse search

17th annual Big Unit Poker Run in Milwaukee benefits Fisher House

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  September 1, 2024 8:04am CDT
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Bill Michaels joined FOX6 WakeUp to talk about the Big Unit Poker Run, how it got started and how it benefits military members and veterans and their families.

MILWAUKEE - Take advantage of the terrific Labor Day weekend weather and go for a ride, all while benefiting a good cause.

The 17th annual Big Unit Poker Run takes place on Sunday, Sept. 1 in Milwaukee, starting at the Harley-Davidson Museum.

The ride benefits Fisher House Wisconsin, an organization that provides military and veterans’ families with homes they can stay at, at no cost, while a loved one is receiving treatment at a medical facility.

On-site registration starts at 8 a.m., with the ceremonies starting at 10:30 a.m. Kickstands up at 11 a.m.!

To learn more about the Big Unit Foundation which is hosting the ride, click here.

Big Unit Poker Run benefiting Fisher House

Christen Meyer and James Mercado joined FOX6 WakeUp to share more about the importance of the Big Unit Poker Run.

Supporting veterans with the Big Unit Poker Run

Bikers are coming together for what is the largest annual ride in Wisconsin. Bill Michaels and Steven Rose joined FOX6 WakeUp to talk about the Big Unit Poker Run, the events happening after it, and the organization it all benefits: Fisher House.

Big Unit Poker Run a 'labor of love'

Bill Michaels and Joe Hennes joined FOX6 WakeUp to talk about the 17th annual Big Unit Poker Run in Milwaukee.

.