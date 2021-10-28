Big Daddy’s BBQ and Soul Food in Franklin

Big Daddy’s BBQ and Soul Food has a reputation for tasty barbeque and they just opened up their second place during the pandemic.

Brian is in Franklin checking out the newest location with the owners who put love in preparing the best possible BBQ and Soul Food for their customers.

About Big Daddy's BBQ and Soul Food (website)

Big Daddy's BBQ and Soul Food Restaurant is an LLC corporation, owned by its founders, Donald and Rita Lee. Mr. Lee functions as the General Manager and Executive Chef, and Ms. Rita Lee (wife) is a Managing Partner. The Lee's have a long-standing professional relationship in the restaurant industry; having owned several full service restaurants.

Management Team

The management team consist of individuals with over 50 years of experience in the restaurant and hospitality field. Alongside Mr. Lee, who has been involved in the cooking profession all his life. He has acquired a local reputation for creating inventive and tasty recipes focusing on Barbeque and Soul Food for years.