Big Clean MKE; citywide effort in memory of Greg 'Ziggy' Zyszkiewicz

The annual Big Clean MKE initiative takes place on Monday, April 22. It is a citywide beautification effort in memory of Special Enforcement Inspector Greg "Ziggy" Zyszkiewicz, who was killed during an attempted carjacking while working for the city of Milwaukee in 2017.

A Big Clean MKE news conference and rally was held on Monday at Pete’s Fruit Market, 2323 N. Doctor M.L.K. Jr. Drive in Milwaukee.

More than 20 community organizations will be hosting cleanups this year, officials said. Those interested in volunteering can visit Milwaukee.gov/bigcleanmke for a full list of participating organizations.

All cleanup tools and supplies will be provided to volunteers, and many cleanup hosts will offer a volunteer appreciation lunch following the event. All volunteers will also receive a Big Clean MKE t-shirt.

Event partners include Westcare Wisconsin, Inc. and Keep Greater Milwaukee Beautiful.