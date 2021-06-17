Big Boy restaurants in Wisconsin, 1st of many now open in Germantown

Big Boy is coming back to Wisconsin.

Wisconsin Big Boy LLC acquired the franchise rights for the nationally-known, beloved Big Boy restaurant brand. The first Big Boy location will be at the Jerry's Old Town restaurant site in Germantown.

The first Big Boy restaurant will include a retail space selling Big Boy merchandise and food, a museum of Big Boy collectibles, an art deco collection of the Big Boy statues, nostalgic photos, and social media interaction displays.

There are plans to open multiple locations throughout southeast Wisconsin in the next three years. Wisconsin Big Boy will also own and operate two Big Boy food trucks that will make appearances at local festivals -- and be available for private parties and events.

