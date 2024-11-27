Big Bend Police Department hires 4 officers; some familiar faces

The Brief There are new recruits joining the ranks of the Village of Big Bend Police Department. The village's police department just hired four officers – three are familiar faces. Open positions remain, and interested parties are encouraged to apply.



Nearly a year after six Big Bend police officers resigned, three of them are back on the force – and a fourth new hire was made. The swearing-in ceremony was shared on social media Tuesday night, Nov. 26.

"Having them come back it feels like the family is getting back together," said Officer Heather Kaye. "I’m really excited to have the guys back."

When the exodus happened, Kaye was one of the few who stuck around. There was turmoil after the village board moved to dissolve the department completely. Employees described a "toxic workplace" with low pay. There was also heartache – after Chief Don Gaglione died by suicide.

"Since we’re very small, we obviously had a very close relationship with our chief and the community as well," Kaye said.

Officer Heather Kaye

But Officer Kaye said things have turned around. There is a new board and a new union contract.

"We’ll have insurance now, which is great for all full-time employees," Kaye said.

Kaye said salaries are now competitive with other departments in Waukesha County. The familiar faces back on staff help close the gap on a number of vacancies.

"I’ll be starting training with them on Monday. They already know a lot of stuff because they used to work here," Kaye said.

Learn more if you are interested in applying for any of the open positions at the Big Bend Police Department.