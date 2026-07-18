The Brief The former Big Bend DPW superintendent has been sentenced to probation. Prosecutors said Eric Pederson punched a man during an argument over a parking space. A judge also ordered Pederson to pay the victim more than $1,200 in restitution.



The former Big Bend Department of Public Works superintendent, who prosecutors said punched a man in the face during an argument over a parking space, has been sentenced to probation.

In Court:

Eric Pederson, 64, pleaded no contest to misdemeanor battery in February. On Tuesday, a Waukesha County judge sentenced Pederson to one year of probation and ordered him to pay the victim more than $1,200 in restitution.

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The backstory:

The incident happened in September 2024. A criminal complaint said Pederson called police and asked them to come to the DPW garage, near Village Park.

When the Big Bend police arrived, the complaint said he found Pederson and a man who was in a truck that was parked in a disabled parking space across from the DPW garage.

Eric Pederson

Prosecutors said Pederson and the man were yelling at each other and appeared to be struggling over the truck's driver's side door. When the chief got out of his squad, the man had gotten out of the truck. The chief then saw Pederson punch the victim three times. The chief stepped between the two men and called additional units, and the two men continued to yell at each other.

A responding officer spoke to the victim, who was bleeding. According to the complaint, the victim had driven to Village Park to eat lunch and backed his truck into the disabled parking space near the DPW garage. He said some DPW workers were doing some maintenance work, and he started to eat.

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The victim said Pederson "almost immediately" walked out and took a photo of his truck's front license plate with a cellphone, the complaint said. Pederson then confronted the victim about whether he had a disabled parking placard. The victim then showed Pederson the placard that was on his dashboard.

Pederson tried to reach through the truck's open window to grab the placard, prosecutors said, and broke the truck's sun visor in the process. The argument between the two men then escalated. The victim said he tried to open his door in an effort to get Pederson away from the truck.

The victim said he did not threaten or make any hand gestures toward Pederson, according to the complaint. He was ultimately punched three times in the face and shoulder areas.

Big Bend Department of Public Works (DPW)

Prosecutors said surveillance video from the DPW garage showed the altercation unfold "exactly" how the victim described it. When the chief told Pederson he was under arrest, he said he was fearful after the victim got out of his truck and was defending himself.

Dig deeper:

Pederson was placed on administrative leave after the altercation, police said. And it was not the first time he faced disciplinary action.

In 2019, Pederson served a 10-day suspension for violating the village's sexual harassment policy. A 125-page investigation alleged, among other things, that Pederson told coworkers to wear lingerie to a village Christmas party. Other coworkers said he suggested they do "bedroom gymnastics" and play adult movies at the library.