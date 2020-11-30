Biden to receive first presidential daily briefing Monday

President-elect Joe Biden’s transition team announced that Biden will receive his first presidential daily briefing on Monday. Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will receive one as well.

Biden got notice of his meeting a week after the General Services Administration declared him the “apparent winner” of the 2020 U.S. Presidential Election.

Administrator Emily Murphy made the determination after Trump's efforts to subvert the vote failed across battleground states, citing, “recent developments involving legal challenges and certifications of election results.” Michigan certified Biden’s victory on Nov. 23, and a federal judge in Pennsylvania tossed a Trump campaign lawsuit on Nov. 21 seeking to prevent certification in that state.

Murphy, a Trump appointee, had faced bipartisan criticism for failing to begin the transition process sooner, preventing Biden’s team from working with career agency officials on plans for his administration, including in critical national security and public health areas.

“Please know that I came to my decision independently, based on the law and available facts. I was never directly or indirectly pressured by any Executive Branch official—including those who work at the White House or GSA—with regard to the substance or timing of my decision,” Murphy wrote in a letter to Biden.

Trump tweeted shortly after her letter was made public: “We will keep up the good fight and I believe we will prevail! Nevertheless, in the best interest of our Country, I am recommending that Emily and her team do what needs to be done with regard to initial protocols, and have told my team to do the same.”

Pressure had been mounting on Murphy as an increasing number of Republicans, national security experts and business leaders said it was time for that process to move forward.

The GSA will now release $6.3 million in congressionally appropriated funds to Biden’s transition team and 175,000 square feet of federal office space, including secure areas where Biden and his team can receive sensitive intelligence briefings.

