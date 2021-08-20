Biden to address Afghan evacuation as US struggles to pick up pace

President Joe Biden on Friday is scheduled to give remarks on the status of evacuations out of Afghanistan amid the Taliban takeover as the U.S. struggles to pick up the pace of American and Afghan airlifts from the Kabul airport.

With an Aug. 31 deadline looming, tens of thousands remained to be airlifted from the chaotic country. Obstacles have ranged from armed Taliban checkpoints to paperwork problems.

Biden is set to speak at 1 p.m. ET from the White House.

Taliban fighters and their checkpoints surrounded the airport in the capital this week — serving as major barriers for Afghans who fear that their past work with Westerners makes them prime targets for retribution. Hundreds of Afghans who lacked any papers or clearance for evacuation also congregated outside the airport, adding to the chaos that has prevented even some Afghans who do have papers and promises of flights from getting through.

It also didn’t help that many of the Taliban fighters could not read the documents.

RELATED: Kamala Harris' Asia trip carries new urgency after Afghan collapse

On Thursday, however, State Department spokesman Ned Price said in Washington that 6,000 people were cleared for evacuation and were expected to board military flights in coming hours. This would mark a major increase from recent days, with about 2,000 passengers being flown out on each of the past two days, according to Pentagon spokesman John Kirby.

Kirby said the military has aircraft available to evacuate 5,000 to 9,000 people per day, but until Thursday far fewer designated evacuees had been able to reach, and then enter, the airport.

Kirby told reporters the limiting factor has been available evacuees, not aircraft. He said efforts were underway to speed processing, including adding State Department consular officers to verify paperwork of Americans and Afghans who managed to get to the airport. Additional entry gates had been opened, he said.

Biden on Wednesday said he would ensure no American was left behind, even if that meant staying beyond Aug. 31, an arbitrary deadline that he set weeks before the Taliban climaxed a stunning military victory by taking Kabul last weekend.

It was not yet clear if the president might consider extending the deadline for evacuees who aren't American citizens.

Biden has stood by the withdrawal from Afghanistan, while also promising to also protect Afghans who served alongside the U.S. military during the war.

RELATED: Biden says chaos in Afghanistan was unavoidable

Meanwhile, reports of targeted killings in areas overrun by the Taliban also mounted Friday, fueling fears that the militant group will return the country to the repressive rule it previously imposed. While many have raced to the airport and border crossing in desperate attempts to flee the Taliban, others have taken to the streets to protest the takeover — acts of defiance that Taliban fighters have violently suppressed.

The Taliban says it has become more moderate since the group last ruled Afghanistan in the 1990s and has pledged to restore security and forgive those who fought them in the 20 years since a U.S.-led invasion. Ahead of Friday prayers, leaders urged imams to use sermons to appeal for unity and urge people not to flee the country.

But many Afghans are skeptical, fearing that the Taliban will erase the gains, especially for women, achieved in the past two decades. An Amnesty International report provided more evidence Friday that undercut the Taliban's claims they have changed.

The rights group said that its researchers spoke to eyewitnesses in Ghazni province who recounted how the Taliban killed nine ethnic Hazara men in the village of Mundarakht on July 4-6. It said six of the men were shot, and three were tortured to death. Hazaras are Shiite Muslims who were previously persecuted by the Taliban and who made major gains in education and social status in recent years.

The brutality of the killings was "a reminder of the Taliban’s past record, and a horrifying indicator of what Taliban rule may bring," said Agnes Callamard, the head of Amnesty International.

The rights group warned that many more killings may have gone unreported because the Taliban cut cellphone services in many areas they’ve captured to prevent images from being published.

RELATED: How to help Afghan refugees: Ways to support those impacted by Taliban takeover

Advertisement

This story was reported from Cincinnati. The Associated Press contributed.