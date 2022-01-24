Biden calls Fox News reporter Peter Doocy a ‘stupid son of a bitch’ following inflation question

President Joe Biden called FOX News White House reporter Peter Doocy" a stupid son of a bitch" following a question Doocy asked regarding inflation on Monday.

Doocy asked the president if he would "take questions about inflation" as a White House event on Biden administration efforts against inflation was wrapping up.

"Do you think inflation is a political liability ahead of the midterms?" Doocy asked.

As Doocy was being escorted out of the building, Biden who appeared to believe his microphone was off, could be heard responding sarcastically, "No, that’s a great asset. More inflation. What a stupid son of a bitch."

Later on, Biden called to "clear the air" according to Doocy. Biden reportedly told Doocy that his comments were "nothing personal" and encouraged the Fox News reporter to continue asking about different topics than the rest of the press corps.

Doocy has engaged in political jousting with the Biden administration in the past. During one of his rare news conferences as president, Joe Biden found himself in a heated exchange with Doocy who has been relentlessly critical of Biden.

"You always ask me the nicest questions," Biden said to Doocy during the Jan. 19 presser.

"I have a whole binder full," responded Doocy.

"I know you do," Biden said. "None of them make a lot of sense to me. Fire away.

He chuckled when Doocy asked, "Why are you trying so hard in your first year to pull the country so far to the left?

"Well, I’m not," Biden replied.

"You guys have been trying to convince me that I’m Bernie Sanders," Biden said. "I’m not. I like him. I’m not Bernie Sanders. I’m not a socialist. I’m a mainstream Democrat."

