'Beyond Van Gogh: An Immersive Experience' comes to Milwaukee

Tickets for Beyond Van Gogh: An Immersive Experience, coming to the Wisconsin Center this summer will go on sale tomorrow, Friday, April 9 at 9 a.m.

Beyond Van Gogh will open to the public on Friday, July 9. Tickets can be purchased by visiting vangoghmilwaukee.com.

Photo: VanGoghMilwaukee.com

Opening for a limited engagement, Beyond Van Gogh: An Immersive Experience was created by French-Canadian Creative Director Mathieu St-Arnaud and his team at Montreal’s world-renowned Normal Studio. This immersive experience features more than 300 of Vincent Van Gogh’s iconic artworks and takes the art lover into a three-dimensional world that exhilarates the senses. From a thoughtfully curated music score to dancing lights and moving images, guests will experience Van Gogh’s masterpieces like never before.

Photo: VanGoghMilwaukee.com

Tickets are based on a timed entry, and guests will be physically distanced in the Wisconsin Center exposition hall by group pods. Masks will be required.

The Wisconsin Center is a GBAC Star-Accredited facility, ensuring the gold standard of safety and sanitization for all guests and staff, according to a release.

Advertisement

After tremendous successes in Europe, cinematic Van Gogh exhibitions have crossed the ocean to great North American acclaim in recent years. While journeying through Beyond Van Gogh, guests will immerse themselves in instantly-recognizable classics such as "The Starry Night," "Sunflowers," and "Café Terrace at Night," now freed from their frames and showcasing incredible detail. Van Gogh’s art comes to life by appearing and disappearing, flowing across multiple surfaces, and heightening the senses with their immense intrigue. Through his own words set to a symphonic score, guests will come to a new appreciation of this tortured artist’s stunning work. Beyond Van Gogh will only deepen attendees’ relationship with art.

Guests can experience Beyond Van Gogh Sunday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. The last entry will be one hour before the exhibit closes.