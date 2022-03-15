Expand / Collapse search

Beyond Monet: Wisconsin Center hosts exhibition in fall

Beyond Monet: The Immersive Experience

MILWAUKEE - Presale signups have begun for "Beyond Monet: The Immersive Experience," which will open at the Wisconsin Center in downtown Milwaukee this fall.

A news release says "Beyond Monet: The Immersive Experience" gives guests a glimpse into the emotions and perspectives of the leading figure of Impressionism: Claude Monet. After entering the Garden Gallery, the Prism transports visitors into the biggest feature area of the exhibit. Guests will freely roam the immersive Infinity Room to absorb the artist’s bright and colorful paintings. 

Monet’s stunning imagery encompasses every surface of the room from floor to ceiling, transporting guests inside the paintings themselves. It is a haven for awakening the senses as the ebb and flow of the artwork is accompanied by the rhythm of an original score.

To sign up for first access to tickets, visit monetmilwaukee.com.

